MUMBAI, March 2 A further liberalisation of overseas investment by companies can perhaps happen after India's current account condition improves, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

The current account gap for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31 is projected to widen to 3.6 percent of GDP from 2.7 percent a year ago, according to estimates released by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)