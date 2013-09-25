MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it will take action, including conducting open market operations, to ensure adequate liquidity is available in the banking system, acknowledging that liquidity conditions have been tightening.

The central bank said in a statement liquidity tightening was reflected by the hardening of government bond yields.

It said the rising bond yields were due to "uncertainties around the government borrowing programme for the second half of 2013-14 as well as the prospective effects of banks' half-yearly account closure, the seasonal pick-up in credit demand, festival-related demand for currency and sluggish deposit growth."

Last week, the RBI raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent in a bid to ward off rising inflation, while rolling back part of the increase in the marginal standing facility (MSF), an overnight rate that had been increased in July as part of liquidity tightening measures to bolster the ailing rupee.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Tony Munroe)