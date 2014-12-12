HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Indian banks' loans grew 11.3 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 28 from the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.
Outstanding loans rose 314.5 billion rupees ($5.05 billion) to 62.84 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 28. Non-food credit rose 297.8 billion rupees to 61.77 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 16.7 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 634.2 billion rupees to 83.17 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 28.
($1 = 62.2900 rupees)
