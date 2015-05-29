An employee arranges Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 10.2 percent in the two weeks to May 15 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 478.50 billion rupees to 66.32 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 15. Non-food credit fell 553.10 billion rupees to 65.21 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 74.60 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 730.80 billion rupees to 87.40 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 15.

