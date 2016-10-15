The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files

Indian banks' loans rose 10.4 percent in the two weeks to September 30 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 2.11 trillion rupees ($31.56 billion) to 75.21 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 30. Non-food credit rose 2.21 trillion rupees to 74.35 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 105.30 billion rupees to 854.60 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 3.52 trillion rupees to 101.43 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 30.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 66.7250 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))