India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Feb 5 Indian banks' loans rose 11.4 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 94.90 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) to 70.90 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 22. Non-food credit rose 74.10 billion rupees to 69.88 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 20.90 billion rupees to 1.02 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 78.30 billion rupees to 92.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 22.
($1 = 67.6700 rupees)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.