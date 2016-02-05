A money lender counts rupees at his shop in Ahmedabad, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Feb 5 Indian banks' loans rose 11.4 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 94.90 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) to 70.90 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 22. Non-food credit rose 74.10 billion rupees to 69.88 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 20.90 billion rupees to 1.02 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 78.30 billion rupees to 92.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 22.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 67.6700 rupees)