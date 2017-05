A money lender counts Indian rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, in this May 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 10.4 percent in the two weeks to April 15 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 2.70 trillion rupees ($40.69 billion) to 72.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 15. Non-food credit fell 2.60 trillion rupees to 71.69 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 105.70 billion rupees to 906.40 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 1.75 trillion rupees to 95.46 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 15.