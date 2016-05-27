May 27 Indian banks' loans rose 9.8 percent in the two weeks to May 13 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 74.50 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) to 72.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 13. Non-food credit fell 142.20 billion rupees to 71.42 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 67.70 billion rupees to 1.11 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 342.60 billion rupees to 95.43 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 13.

($1 = 67.0550 rupees)

