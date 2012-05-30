MUMBAI, May 30 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.3 percent as on May 18, compared with a 13.4 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus two weeks ago, in pct) May 18, 2012 May 4, 2012 13.3 13.4 Money supply was 75,568.3 billion rupees as of May 18 compared with 75,472.1 billion rupees on May 4, the central bank said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)