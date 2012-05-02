May 2 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13 percent as on April 20, compared with a 13.7 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.7 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus two weeks ago, in pct) April 20, 2012 April 6, 2012 13 13.7 Money supply was 75,128.0 billion rupees as of April 20 compared with 75,478.2 billion rupees on April 6, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.8 percent in the week to April 27, compared with 16.5 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.7 percent year-on-year in the week to April 27, compared with 18.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)