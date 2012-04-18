April 18 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent as on April 6, compared with a 13 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.2 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) April 6 March 23, 2012 13.7 13 Money supply was 75,478.2 billion rupees as of April 6 compared with 73,475.3 billion rupees on March 23, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 4.4 percent in the week to April 13, compared with 19.8 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in the week to April 13, compared with 18.6 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)