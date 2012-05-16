MUMBAI, May 16 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.4 percent as on May 4, compared with a 13 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.8 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus two weeks ago, in pct) May 4, 2012 April 20, 2012 13.4 13.0 Money supply was 75,472.1 billion rupees as of May 4 compared with 75,128.0 billion rupees on April 20, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 5.9 percent in the week to May 11, compared with 18.6 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in the week to May 11, compared with 17.4 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)