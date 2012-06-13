MUMBAI, June 13 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent as on June 1, compared with a 13.3 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.3 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus two weeks ago, in pct) June 1, 2012 May 18, 2012 13.7 13.3 Money supply was 76,284.2 billion rupees as of June 1 compared with 75,568.3 billion rupees on May 18, the central bank said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)