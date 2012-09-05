MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent in two weeks to Aug. 24, compared with a 13.9 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.1 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was at 77,900.4 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of Aug. 24, compared with 77,845.9 billion rupees on Aug. 10, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 5.7 percent in the week to Aug. 31 compared with 17.2 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 31, compared with 15.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)