MUMBAI, Aug 22 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.9 percent in two weeks to August 10, compared with a 13.5 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.5 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was at 77,845.9 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of August 10, compared with 77,338.2 billion rupees on July 27, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 7.1 percent in the week to August 17 compared with 15.1 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.9 percent year-on-year in the week to August 17, compared with 15.3 percent a year ago. ($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)