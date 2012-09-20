MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's M3 money supply
rose an annual 13.7 percent in the two weeks to
Sept. 7, the same rate as in the preceding two-weeks and
compared with 16.8 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Thursday.
Money supply was 78,183.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as
of Sept. 7, compared with 77,900.4 billion rupees on Aug. 24,
the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 7.9 percent in
the week to Sept. 14 compared with 16.4 percent a year ago.
It also said currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent
year-on-year in the week to Sept. 14, compared with 14.2 percent
a year ago.
($1 = 54.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)