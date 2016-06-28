India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attend a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI The government on Monday kicked off the process of setting up a new monetary policy committee after it notified key amendments to a law governing the Reserve Bank of India.

Under the changes, passed by parliament last month, a six-member monetary policy council will set interest rates by majority, with a casting vote for the central bank governor in the event of a tie.

