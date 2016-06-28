India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
NEW DELHI The government on Monday kicked off the process of setting up a new monetary policy committee after it notified key amendments to a law governing the Reserve Bank of India.
Under the changes, passed by parliament last month, a six-member monetary policy council will set interest rates by majority, with a casting vote for the central bank governor in the event of a tie.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.