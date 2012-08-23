Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian banks borrowed 500 million rupees ($9.1 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on August 22.
Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8 percent.
($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MUMBAI, June 6 India's buffalo meat exports in April dropped 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 86,119 tonnes, a government body said on Tuesday, as a strike by abattoirs and an appreciating rupee hit shipments.