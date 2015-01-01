Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion per year
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cautioned investors against multi-level marketing firms that promise high returns and run on hefty member susbscription fees, warning such offers could result in direct financial losses.
Multilevel marketing structures work on the principle of enrolling more members and a part of the subscription amount is distributed among members at the top of the marketing pyramid.
"Any break in the chain leads to the collapse of the pyramid, and the members lower down in the pyramid are the ones that are affected the most," the RBI said in a circular on Thursday.
The central bank also said accepting money under such structures was a cognizable offence under the Prize Chit and Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978.
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.