A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) intending to convert to non-banking financial company-micro finance institutions (NBFC-MFI) will have to maintain net owned funds at 30 million rupeesby March 31, 2013 and 50 million rupees by end-March 2014.

If they fail to have adequate funds, their lending to the microfinance sector will be restricted to 10 percent of total assets.

In December last year, NBFC-MFI was created as a new category of NBFCs, governed by a regulatory framework.

Registered NBFCs that want to convert to NBFC-MFI must seek registration by October 31, the RBI said in a modification to the earlier guidelines.

