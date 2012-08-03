MUMBAI Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) intending to convert to non-banking financial company-micro finance institutions (NBFC-MFI) will have to maintain net owned funds at 30 million rupees ($537,200)by March 31, 2013 and 50 million rupees by end-March 2014.

If they fail to have adequate funds, their lending to the microfinance sector will be restricted to 10 percent of total assets.

In December last year, NBFC-MFI was created as a new category of NBFCs, governed by a regulatory framework.

Registered NBFCs that want to convert to NBFC-MFI must seek registration by Oct. 31, the RBI said in a modification to the earlier guidelines.

