By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, June 22 The Reserve Bank of India has
discussed with state-run oil firms steering 50 percent of their
dollar purchases via a single state-owned bank to smoothen
volatility in the rupee, though no decision has been made, two
oil executives said on Friday.
The potential move had been widely speculated in markets
since the rupee began to drop to record lows against the dollar
in May. Oil companies account for around $10-12 billion of
dollar demand in domestic currency markets each month, according
to HSBC.
Oil companies currently buy dollars through a competitive
bidding prices via banks, and perceptions they are looking to
buy dollars can lead to volatility and hurt the rupee.
"There is something being discussed. It may or may not be
implemented. No decision has been taken yet," an official at a
state oil company said.
A second source at a state-run oil company confirmed the
talks and said no decision had been reached. Both declined to be
identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.
The sources said the discussions with India's central bank
focused on steering 50 percent of their greenback purchases via
a single state bank, while allowing them to meet the remainder
of their dollar needs through the current bidding process.
A senior trader at State Bank of India, the
country's biggest lender, said it had not been informed or
contacted by the RBI or any of the state-run oil companies about
such a directive.
He added the bank had not seen any change in buying patterns
from oil companies so far.
Traders said routing dollar purchase through one state-run
bank would help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.
One dealer estimated the local currency weakens by 0.05 to
0.10 rupees to the dollar whenever oil firms call around for
quotes.
Some analysts likened the RBI moves to measures taken by
Indonesia's central bank to target currency volatility as a way
to stem falls in its rupiah currency.
Indonesia's central bank said late last month it was looking
at options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity and has
previously passed other directives such as one in September
requiring exporters to return funds parked overseas to
Indonesia.
"This is the modus operandi that Indonesia's central bank
used and it was very effective in stalling the USD rally," said
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, a FX and rates strategist at CIMB in
Kuala Lumpur.
"The supply of dollars via state owned banks will take off
the pressure from INR to weaken. It's a positive move to arrest
excessive weakening of INR," Kumar added.
On Friday, the rupee hit a record low of 57.32 per
dollar, due to dollar purchases by oil and gold importers and
because of a spike in global risk aversion.
Traders had previously expected the RBI to target oil
companies' demand for dollars, with talk about potential
measures such as creating a special window for dollar sales,
though no measures have so far been announced.
The RBI has so far taken measures such as forcing exporters
to convert half of their foreign exchange holdings into rupees
or easing rules for using foreign currency deposits.
(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)