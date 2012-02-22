MUMBAI Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Feb. 24, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

The bonds that will be bought are 8.07 percent 2017, 8.79 percent 2021, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)