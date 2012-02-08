MUMBAI Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated the central bank will continue to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) and said there was no decision to stop them.

OMOs will be done in response to the overnight cash rate and banks' daily borrowing from the RBI's repo counter under its liquidity adjustment facility, Gokarn said on the sidelines of a Bank of America event.

The RBI has so far bought 806.7 billion rupees ($16.39 billion)of bonds via OMOs since November, but contrary to market expectation has not yet announced a new round of purchases for this week so far.

($1=49.12 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)