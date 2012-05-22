May 22 India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open market operation (OMO).

The RBI will buy the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.26 percent 2027 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds in the OMO, it said on Tuesday.

The central bank will hold the OMO auction from 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 12:00 p.m.

($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)