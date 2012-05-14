MUMBAI May 14 India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open market operation (OMO).

The RBI will buy the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 8.24 percent 2018 bond, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds in the OMO, it said on Monday.

The central bank will hold the OMO auction from 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 12:00 p.m.

($1 = 54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)