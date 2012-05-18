(Refiles to fix headline) MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India bought 111.28 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 101.88 rupees, yielding 8.4960 percent, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 8.4967 percent. For the 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018, the central bank set the cut-off at 99.00 rupees for a yield of 8.4557 percent, a tad lower than poll forecasts of 8.4667 percent. The central bank rejected all offers for 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022. The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 96.01 rupees, yielding 8.7554 percent, in line with the forecast of 8.7505 percent in the poll. ($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Nick Macfie)