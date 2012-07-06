BRIEF-Metalyst Forgings to consider issue of equity shares of co on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue of equity shares of company on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 6 The Reserve Bank of India may announce bond purchase through open market operations on Friday, the central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao was quoted as saying on Friday by local television channels.
So far this fiscal year starting April 1, the RBI has bought 591.01 billion rupees of debt through its open market operations. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* RBI says India's Y-o-Y Money Supply Growth at 7 percent on May 26 * RBI says reserve money fell 8.5 percent year on year in week to June 2 versus growth 13.5 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation fell 13.9 percent y-o-y in week to June 2 versus growth 14.1 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 71.8 billion rupees to 14.95 trln rupees in week to June 2