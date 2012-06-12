MUMBAI, June 12 The Reserve Bank of India bought 112.07 billion rupees ($2 billion) of government bonds through open market operation (OMO) on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 103.06 rupees, yielding 8.3124 percent, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.3048 percent.

For the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, the central bank set the cut-off at 100.23 rupees for a yield of 8.1466 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.1555 percent.

It set a cut-off of 98.19 rupees yielding 8.3556 percent on the 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022, lower than a poll forecast of 9.0835 percent.

The central bank bought the 7.35 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 93 rupees, yielding 8.2798 percent. There were no forecast for the 2024 bonds.

($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)