MUMBAI, June 22 The Reserve Bank of India bought 112.88 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 103.00 rupees, yielding 8.3200 percent, in line with a Reuters poll forecast. For the 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018, the central bank set the cut-off at 100.23 rupees for a yield of 8.1855 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.1920 percent. It set a cut-off of 104.18 rupees yielding 8.5157 percent on the 8.97 percent bonds maturing in 2030, marginally higher than poll forecast of 8.5125 percent. The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2032 at 97.75 rupees, yielding 8.5160 percent, in line with a poll forecast of 8.5214 percent. ($1 = 57.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)