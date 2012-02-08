* Call rate, repo borrowing indicators for deciding on more OMOs

By Suvashree Dey Choudhury

MUMBAI, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India will still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said.

Concerns that the central bank may discontinue debt purchases surfaced after the RBI did not announce any such auction on Tuesday, pushing up the 10-year benchmark bond yield by 7 basis points to an intraday high of 8.26 percent on Wednesday.

"We have not put a stop to OMOs by any means. They are still on the table," Gokarn said at the sidelines of an investor conference organised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"But they are and they will remain as a response to liquidity conditions as indicated by these two variables (call rate and repo borrowing)."

The RBI has so far bought 806.7 billion rupees ($16.46 billion) of bonds via OMOs since November to ease tight cash conditions.

It also lowered banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points at its January monetary policy review. The move has injected 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

Banks' daily borrowing from the RBI's repo counter under its liquidity adjustment facility has eased slightly in the last couple of sessions, after remaining above one trillion rupees on most days since mid-December.

The combined impact of the CRR cut and OMOs have started to bring down pressure on liquidity, Gokarn said.

Banks' borrowings via the repo window have fallen below 1 trillion rupees, but still remain outside the RBI's comfort zone of around 600 billion rupees to 650 billion rupees, Gokarn said.

The 2021 bond yield eased two basis points to 8.22 percent soon after Gokarn's comments as bond dealers took comfort that the RBI may announce another round of OMOs next week with banks' repo borrowings expected to rise more.

Gokarn reiterated that the RBI's motivation to conduct OMOs is to address liquidity tightness and not to give any yield signal to the market.

He said CRR is also a monetary tool for the central bank and cannot be used to just inject liquidity.

"CRR cut helps liquidity but also has monetary dimensions. So we can't do a CRR cut based on only the narrow consideration that we can base OMO on," Gokarn said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The RBI will not buy dollars in the forex market just to infuse liquidity, but to address any volatility in rupee movements, Gokarn said.

The rupee has gained more than 7 percent in January on the back of strong capital inflows. It fell about 16 percent in 2011, making it the worst performer in Asia.

"We have used it in one direction, we could certainly consider using it in the opposite direction, but you know it depends on the conditions prevailing on those markets," he said.

The RBI has been intervening intermittently in the foreign exchange market over the past few months, but mostly to sell dollars to keep the rupee's losses in check.

In addition, the RBI has also clamped down on speculative trading in the local currency market by slashing trading limits of banks last December.

It has since then, slightly eased these restrictions for a very few banks.

($1=49 rupees)