NEW DELHI, March 2 The Indian government will
introduce amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act that would
allow for the creation of a monetary policy committee, Finance
Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Monday.
Mehrishi was speaking at a news briefing after the finance
ministry struck a pact with the RBI to make targeting inflation
the cornerstone of India's monetary policy, setting a central
target for consumer price growth of 4 percent.
The act would be amended in the 2015/16 fiscal year after
consultations with the RBI and other stakeholders, Mehrishi told
reporters.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)