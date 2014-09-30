Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan gestures while addressing students at a college in Mumbai September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's economy is currently positioned to reach Reserve Bank of India's 6 percent inflation target by January 2016, but there is a lot more confidence about reaching a near-term target of 8 percent by January next year, Governor Raghuram Rajan said after a policy review on Tuesday.

The RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent as widely expected, while expressing concerns about risks to its target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January 2016.

Turning to regulatory issues, Rajan said the central bank is in the process of modifying the definition of "wilful defaulters" so that company directors are culpable.

