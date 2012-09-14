* High inflation figure outweighs diesel price increase
impact
* 16 of 18 economists see no change in rate at Monday policy
review
* Median estimate of 18 respondents for policy rate end-2012
at 7.75 percent
* For detailed poll response, see
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian government may have
swallowed a bitter pill and raised diesel prices despite
resistance from allies and the opposition, but Friday's high
inflation figure means the central bank is unlikely to be
persuaded to cut rates at its mid-quarter review on Monday, a
poll conducted on Friday afternoon found.
In a Reuters snap poll of 18 economists, all but two expect
that Reserve Bank of India to leave its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent, in line with a poll
conducted earlier this month.
The median estimate for the repo rate at end of 2012 was
7.75 percent, unchanged from the previous poll.
The RBI has held the policy repo rate steady
since cutting it by 50 basis points in April and has said
further cuts depend in part on the government's steps to contain
the fiscal deficit.
The diesel price increase is too small a step by itself to
provide the required comfort to the RBI, economists said.
"Independently, it won't sway the RBI because although it
will limit the slippage in the subsidy bill, the fiscal deficit
will remain significantly above the target in the absence of
further measures," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India
and ASEAN at HSBC.
While some had analysts initially expected a rate cut after
New Delhi decided to raise the price of the heavily subsidised
diesel, Friday's report showing headline inflation rose to 7.55
percent in August dashed such prospects.
New Delhi has been pushing for monetary easing as growth has
slowed to its weakest in three years, hoping it would help
jump-start a weak investment cycle in Asia's third largest
economy.
($1=54.9 rupees)
