* 19 of 20 analysts see no cut on July 31
* High inflation, wide fiscal deficit may deter rate cut
* Analysts expect repo rate cut later in FY13
* For detailed poll response, see
MUMBAI, July 26 India's central bank is expected
to hold its policy interest rate steady at its quarterly review
next week, keeping pressure on the government reduce a
ballooning fiscal deficit and take steps to remove bottlenecks
that are driving up food prices.
Of 20 economists polled by Reuters, 19 expect the Reserve
Bank of India to keep its repo rate unchanged at 8
percent on Tuesday. After the mid-quarter policy review in June,
roughly one-third of respondents had expected a July rate cut.
The RBI, which said it "frontloaded" rate cutting in April
with a steep 50 basis point drop, has stressed the need for the
government to reduce its fiscal deficit and said high interest
rates were not the key reason for slowing economy.
Asia's third-largest economy grew 5.3 percent in the March
quarter, its weakest showing in 9 years.
Complicating the picture for policymakers is
weaker-than-average summer monsoon rains, which are pushing up
food prices and adding to inflation.
"The impact of inadequate rains is going to be felt on food
prices, which poses an upside risk to inflation," said Shubhada
Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank in Mumbai.
"Given that the government has not taken any concrete steps
to address the supply side issues, or the fiscal pressures, the
central bank is unlikely to ease rates at this moment."
In June, headline inflation rose 7.25 percent, while the
consumer price index remained sticky at 10.02 percent.
Worryingly, pressure on food prices could mount as this
year's monsoon season, running from June to September, has had
patchy rainfall distribution so far with an overall level more
than a fifth below normal.
With inflation mostly a supply driven factor, the RBI has
pressed the government to take specific measures to improve
productive capacity, encourage investment and remove costly fuel
subsidies.
Economists still expect the RBI to cut rates to support
sagging growth, but later in the fiscal year ending in March
2013.
"They would ease, but only when it really becomes necessary.
They will do it later, but not right away," Rao said, who
expects a 50 basis point cut during the remainder of 2012/13.
A Reuters poll last week showed a median expectation of the
repo rate at 7.5 percent by March 2013.
India's corporate sector has clamoured for the RBI to ease
policy, to help firms weather the economic slowdown.
As Europe's debt crisis drags on and the U.S. economy slows,
weighing on Asia's exports, economists are cutting growth
forecasts for most Asian economies, a recent Reuters poll
showed.
