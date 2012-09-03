* 19 of 21 analysts see no rate cut on Sept 17
* Median estimate of 19 respondents for 2012/13 growth at
5.70 pct
* 20 of 21 economists see no change in banks' cash reserve
ratio this month
* For detailed poll response, see
By Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's central bank is expected
to keep its key interest rate steady this month, a Reuters poll
showed, and economists see only a slight easing this calendar
year, pointing to hawkish comments from policymakers concerned
over high inflation.
A marginally higher-than-expected gross domestic product
growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year reported last
week gives additional room to the Reserve Bank of India to hold
rates steady for a fifth straight month.
Of the 21 analysts polled, 19 see the repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent at the mid-quarter review on Sept. 17, in
line with expectations in a previous poll in July. But the
median estimate for the policy rate at December-end is now 7.75
percent, higher than 7.50 percent previously forecast.
"Given the recent comments of the RBI governor Subbarao that
inflation management is key priority, and with better than
expected GDP print, we expect RBI to hold on to rates," said
Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank.
"If the GDP print would have fallen below 5 percent, then
there could have been pressure on the RBI to cut rates."
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao last week said inflation
remained too high and needed to fall further or risk more damage
to the economy.
The country's wholesale inflation unexpectedly dropped to
6.87 percent in July from 7.25 percent in June, but non-food
manufacturing inflation, a key concern for the RBI, rose to 5.44
percent from 4.9 percent.
The Reuters poll also showed a further scaling back of
full-year growth projections for Asia's third largest economy,
with the median estimate at 5.7 percent for fiscal 2012/13,
compared with 6.3 percent in the July poll.
Data released last week showed India's GDP grew 5.5 percent
in April-June, slightly higher than 5.3 percent in the previous
quarter, driven by a rebound in construction and financial
services.
The RBI has refused to lower interest rates since its
surprise 50 basis point cut in April despite slackening growth,
citing need for the government to free up supply constraints
that have pushed up food prices, and launch fiscal reforms.
Economists - except for one - ruled out a cut in banks' cash
reserve ratio (CRR), or the amount of deposit the lenders have
to maintain with the central bank, because of easy liquidity
conditions.
