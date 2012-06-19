MUMBAI, June 19 The supply shocks driving up prices in India are structural in nature and it is critical that the Reserve Bank of India responds to them, otherwise inflation pressures will get entrenched, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the RBI left its policy rates unchanged despite slowing economic growth on worries over inflation.

In May, the wholesale price index (WPI) accelerated to 7.55 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)