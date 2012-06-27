A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts rupee notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said standalone primary dealers will not be allowed to raise capital through short-term bonds from July 1, and should instead issue long-tenure debt to strengthen their capital base and align with Basel III norms for banks.

The RBI had earlier allowed the primary dealers (PDs) to raise short-term capital to meet their market risk since they were more exposed to such risks as underwriters of government bond auction.

"However, PDs which are already having Tier-III capital may continue to recognise it as an eligible capital till the maturity of such subordinated debts," the RBI said on Wednesday.

