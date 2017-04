The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Raghuram Rajan will hold a news briefing at 3.30 pm, the central bank said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

It did not specify the reason for the briefing.

Bond yields fell after the news. Benchmark 10-year yield fell 3 basis points to 9.06 percent as dealers anticipated new measures to support the bond and rupee markets.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)