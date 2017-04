Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan smiles as he arrives to attend Delhi Economics Conclave 2013 in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

KOLKATA Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, said more economic data was needed to be confident that economic growth was picking up, although he added that the benefits to exports from the rupee's fall were yet to kick in.

Non-food manufacturing inflation was also picking up, Rajan added while noting it was important that households be able to save in a positive real interest rate environment.

Still, Rajan reiterated that no single data point would determine monetary policy. The RBI will hold its policy review on December 18. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sujoy Dhar; Editing by Sunil Nair)