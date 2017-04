Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan smiles after arriving for a quarterly interest rate review briefing at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that he would have liked to see a greater reduction in core inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent in a surprise move to quell inflationary pressures.

