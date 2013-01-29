BRIEF-JSW Steel seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2slKMZF) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 29 India's central bank could make more cuts to the repo rate if inflation remains on projected lines, the prime minister's economic advisor C Rangarajan said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its policy interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points on Tuesday. The bank took comfort from cooling inflation to make the first cut in nine months, in support of an economy headed for its slowest growth in a decade.
The RBI said there was increasing likelihood of inflation remaining range bound around current levels heading into the 2013/14 fiscal year, starting April. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
BANGALORE, June 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(27mm)