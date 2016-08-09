Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to questions during a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI Indian sovereign bonds posted sharp gains on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy bonds through open market operations (OMO) in two days' time, to ensure adequate cash conditions in the banking system.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 6 basis points to its lowest in nearly seven years at 7.11 percent, while the present benchmark bond 2026 yield hit its life-low.

"With a view to further front-loading the provision of liquidity, it has been decided to conduct an open market purchase auction on August 11, 2016," RBI said in the policy document.

Details of the bond buy will be released later, the RBI said.

"Guidance on liquidity and announcement of OMO simultaneously is a quick and clear message," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president, PNB Gilts Ltd, New Delhi.

Sharma expects the 10-year bond yield to fall close to 7 percent by month-end.

Cash conditions in the banking system tightened somewhat after the government's indirect tax payments, which traders said led to outflows worth 500 billion rupees ($7.47 billion).

At 0653 GMT, the 2026 bond yield was changing hands at 7.12 percent, down 5 basis points from its previous close.

($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)