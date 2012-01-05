The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Interest rates in India have peaked, and inflation momentum is slowing, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Following are the highlights from Gokarn's comments:

INTEREST RATES

* Ceiling has been reached on interest rates

* RBI not made any explicit mention of actually starting to bring rates down

* Cutting rates will depend on how the inflation momentum is playing out

* When monetary easing begins, RBI can think of using instruments like cash reserve ratio

GROWTH, INFLATION

* RBI has emphasised growth momentum is moderating

* Moderating growth is expected to translate into lower inflation momentum

* Concern about growth is really coming back to centre stage

RUPEE

* Rupee seems to be stabilising as its real effective exchange rate moves toward neutral

* Stability of the rupee a key concerns for the RBI

QUOTES

* "We are basically saying that the cycle has peaked. I don't think in any of the governor's

statements or in our guidance we made any explicit mention of actually starting to bring rates down. That will depend on how the inflation momentum is playing out."

* "The concern about growth is really coming back to center stage...we have emphasized the fact that the growth momentum is moderating and we expect that will translate into lower inflation momentum which we have already seen signs of."

* "The fact that it is moving to a neutral rate suggest that there may be some prospects of stability."

(Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)