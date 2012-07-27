(Repeats to fix formatting) MUMBAI, July 27 The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for the second time in a row as inadequate rains threatens to add to inflation outlook, putting more pressure on the government to implement reform measures. In a recent Reuters poll, 19 of 20 analysts expect the central bank to hold its repo rate at 8 percent at its first-quarter monetary policy review. The RBI has said the slowdown in India's economy is not due to high interest rates and further easing will depend on New Delhi's attempt to ease supply-side bottlenecks, a key reason for high food price. While a status quo is factored in by markets, the tone and guidance in the policy document will be closely watched. To see recent stories on the RBI, India's economy and the monsoon's progress, double click in the brackets: POLL > India seen holding policy rate steady > Indian economy to grow at slowest pace in 10 years > Asian economic powerhouses subdued, recovery to be muted ECONOMY > India seen holding back on reform; poor monsoon to blame > India discusses possible drought, monsoon rains poor > India cuts monsoon expectations to below average > Weather-driven food inflation another headache for India > India committed to key retail sector reform-trade min > India has scope to cut government borrowing-Finmin official > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y-govt > India inflation eases; monsoon holds key to rate cut ANALYSIS/BREAKINGVIEWS > India's shopping malls lose bustle as economy cools > Time to buy India? Some investors say yes > India's PM can start by tackling silly laws RECENT RBI STORIES > India inflation way above cbank comfort level-RBI chief > India's non-inflationary growth down at 7.5 pct - RBI chief (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)