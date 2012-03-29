Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
28/03 93.55
27/03 60.42
26/03 65.47
24/03 79.42
22/03 89.44
21/03 64.49
20/03 64.35
19/03 64.35
16/03 71.85
15/03 69.33
14/03 94.98
13/03 61.85
12/03 81.20
09/03 70.98
07/03 94.45
06/03 59.52
05/03 49.02
02/03 50.48
01/03 78.78
29/02 70.92
28/02 70.92
27/02 83.96
25/02 83.96
24/02 54.81
23/02 54.82
22/02 87.27
21/02 53.24
18/02 45.39
17/02 79.70
15/02 79.12
14/02 76.65
13/02 80.35
11/02 78.85
10/02 43.86
09/02 43.87
08/02 43.87
07/02 46.07
06/02 46.09
04/02 46.13
03/02 79.63
02/02 78.10
01/02 76.45
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)