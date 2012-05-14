May 14 - Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
11/05@ 94.23
10/05@ 94.23
09/05@ 94.18
08/05@ 94.20
07/05@ 158.62
05/05@ 158.55
04/05@ 61.18
03/05@ 61.49
02/05@ 94.56
30/04@ 105.53
28/04@ 92.91
27/04@ 92.91
26/04@ 89.77
25/04@ 93.41
24/04@ 92.32
23/04@ 89.69
21/04@ 79.39
20/04@ 54.85
19/04@ 79.60
18/04@ 47.90
17/04@ 50.37
16/04@ 51.87
13/04@ 49.13
12/04@ 49.13
11/04@ 51.28
10/04@ 44.38
09/04@ 51.36
07/04@ 93.17
04/04@ 50.37
03/04@ 52.40
02/04@ 54.07
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
