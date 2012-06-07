Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
06/06# 102.72
05/06# 102.72
04/06# 100.34
02/06# 100.03
01/06# 98.88
31/05# 100.45
30/05# 101.95
29/05@ 81.53
28/05@ 81.45
26/05@ 82.51
25/05@ 82.51
24/05@ 82.16
23/05@ 86.72
22/05@ 85.77
21/05@ 86.47
19/05@ 89.32
18/05@ 87.67
17/05@ 82.33
16/05@ 84.05
15/05@ 86.78
14/05@ 84.83
12/05@ 56.37
11/05@ 94.23
10/05@ 94.23
09/05@ 94.18
08/05@ 94.20
07/05@ 158.62
05/05@ 158.55
04/05@ 61.18
03/05@ 61.49
02/05@ 94.56
30/04@ 105.53
28/04@ 92.91
27/04@ 92.91
26/04@ 89.77
25/04@ 93.41
24/04@ 92.32
23/04@ 89.69
21/04@ 79.39
20/04@ 54.85
19/04@ 79.60
18/04@ 47.90
17/04@ 50.37
16/04@ 51.87
13/04@ 49.13
12/04@ 49.13
11/04@ 51.28
10/04@ 44.38
09/04@ 51.36
07/04@ 93.17
04/04@ 50.37
03/04@ 52.40
02/04@ 54.07
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
# - Includes 35.15 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)