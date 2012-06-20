Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 19/06# 107.88 18/06# 109.06 16/06# 101.46 15/06# 69.04 14/06# 98.92 13/06# 99.22 12/06# 101.92 11/06# 102.02 09/06# 102.82 08/06# 102.82 07/06# 102.72 06/06# 102.72 05/06# 102.72 04/06# 100.34 02/06# 100.03 01/06# 98.88 31/05# 100.45 30/05# 101.95 29/05@ 81.53 28/05@ 81.45 26/05@ 82.51 25/05@ 82.51 24/05@ 82.16 23/05@ 86.72 22/05@ 85.77 21/05@ 86.47 19/05@ 89.32 18/05@ 87.67 17/05@ 82.33 16/05@ 84.05 15/05@ 86.78 14/05@ 84.83 12/05@ 56.37 11/05@ 94.23 10/05@ 94.23 09/05@ 94.18 08/05@ 94.20 07/05@ 158.62 05/05@ 158.55 04/05@ 61.18 03/05@ 61.49 02/05@ 94.56 30/04@ 105.53 28/04@ 92.91 27/04@ 92.91 26/04@ 89.77 25/04@ 93.41 24/04@ 92.32 23/04@ 89.69 21/04@ 79.39 20/04@ 54.85 19/04@ 79.60 18/04@ 47.90 17/04@ 50.37 16/04@ 51.87 13/04@ 49.13 12/04@ 49.13 11/04@ 51.28 10/04@ 44.38 09/04@ 51.36 07/04@ 93.17 04/04@ 50.37 03/04@ 52.40 02/04@ 54.07 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre @ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance facility # - Includes 35.15 billion rupees under special refinance facility Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)