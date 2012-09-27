Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
26/09#### 162.91
25/09### 174.34
24/09### 169.09
22/09### 113.32
21/09### 166.64
20/09## 197.23
18/09## 187.73
17/09## 137.52
15/09## 82.88
14/09## 75.42
13/09## 75.65
12/09## 75.20
11/09## 73.39
10/09## 70.11
08/09## 47.71
07/09## 47.61
06/09## 47.52
05/09## 65.37
04/09## 82.89
03/09## 82.89
01/09## 82.89
31/08## 82.89
30/08## 82.89
29/08## 96.47
28/08## 88.97
27/08## 80.47
25/08## 80.47
24/08## 80.36
23/08# 86.78
22/08# 87.18
21/08# 87.18
17/08# 88.98
16/08# 89.48
14/08# 87.78
13/08# 90.98
11/08# 90.13
10/08# 90.13
09/08# 90.65
08/08# 90.05
07/08# 90.25
06/08# 90.20
04/08# 95.55
03/08# 95.55
02/08# 95.60
01/08# 135.55
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
#### - Includes 8.29 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
### - Includes 19.72 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
## - Includes 25.37 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
# - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)